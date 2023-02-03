20 free agents with League One and Two experience who Mansfield Town can still sign after transfer window closes

The transfer window is now shut but that doesn’t mean clubs can’t make any more signings.

Free agents are still up for grabs and there are plenty of bargains still up for grabs.

Here are 20 such players who last played in League Two before being out of contract and may be of interest to clubs around the league. (*Information supplied by the transfermarkt.co.uk website)

Tom Elliott (Forward) Using his height and athleticism Elliot is extremely strong aerially and has a good work rate. He has had spells in the Championship with Millwall and League One will AFC Wimbledon. He was released by Salford City in the summer after failing to secure a regular first-team spot.

Anthony Grant (midfielder) Last club: Scunthorpe United Previous clubs: Swindon Town, Shrewsbury, Peterborough.

Theo Robinson (attacker) Last club: Bristol Rovers Previous clubs: Shrewsbury, Wigan, Bury

Leon Clarke (attacker) Last club: Bristol Rovers Previous clubs: Bury, Shrewsbury, Wigan