19 retro sporting pictures from Mansfield and Ashfield in the 1970's and 1980's

We’ve dug deep into our archives to step back down the sporting decades.

By Stephen Thirkill
Published 17th May 2021, 15:37 BST
Updated 29th Mar 2023, 15:06 BST

These pictures cover the 1970’s and 80’s with a few more from the more current era.

We’ve got plenty of team pics from local football side’s from all those years ago, as well as bowls, sailing and athletics.

Check out our gallery and see if you can sport a familiar face from the local sporting scene from all those years ago.

You can send your retro pics to [email protected]

A group of Kirkby bowlers measure a shot back in 1970.

1. Bowls in Kirkby

A group of Kirkby bowlers measure a shot back in 1970. Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Members of a Bilsthorpe football team line up before a game in 1985.

2. Bilsthorpe FC

Members of a Bilsthorpe football team line up before a game in 1985. Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Mansfield Town are beaten 4-0 at Preston on 10th April 1990.

3. Stags are beaten

Mansfield Town are beaten 4-0 at Preston on 10th April 1990. Photo: National World

Photo Sales
A group of runners brave the cold roads of Mansfield back in 1986

4. Braving the cold

A group of runners brave the cold roads of Mansfield back in 1986 Photo: National World

Photo Sales
