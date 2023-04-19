News you can trust since 1952
19 pictures of Mansfield Town's golden generation of the 1970's, including Rod Arnold, Kevin Bird, Ernie Moss and plenty more

Our latest Mansfield Town retro gallery takes us back to the late 1970’s and what was a golden time the club.

By Stephen Thirkill
Published 1st Jan 2022, 09:44 BST
Updated 19th Apr 2023, 07:36 BST

Stags won the Third Division title on their way to what is now the Championship as some of the club’s most iconic players wrote their names into Mansfield history.

We have 15 pictures of the men who carried the team to glory and a time that will never be forgotten.

Send your retro Stags pics to [email protected]

You can keep up to date with all the goings on at the One Call Stadium, here.

Defender Kevin Bird is pictured challenging for the ball against Exeter in 1979. He would go on to play 450 times for Mansfield over 11 very memorable seasons.

1. Kevin Bird

Photo: National World

The Wolverhampton-born keeper is pictured taking the applause of the crowd. He joined Stags on loan in 1971 before moving permanently to Field Mill in 1973. With 513 first-team appearances (440 in the league), he is the club's all-time appearance record holder.

2. Rod Arnold

Photo: National World

Ernie Moss goes up for a header against Walsall in 1978. Ernie won promotion with Mansfield in the 1976–77 season. After playing for Stags in their first ever season in the Second Division, he returned to the third tier with Chesterfield in January 1979.

3. Ernie Moss

Photo: National World

Kevin Randall looks to beat his man at Wrexham in 1977. A 1-0 win saw Mansfield lift the Division Three title.

4. Kevin Randall

Photo: National World

