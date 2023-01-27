18 great retro pictures celebrating some great moments in the Mansfield Youth Football League
Some top names, and thousands of leisure footballers, have graced the Chad Youth Football League down the years.
We’ve dipped into our archives to bring you some of the best pictures.
If you’ve ever played in the league, or have a child who has, then you might be able to spot someone you know. Take a look and see if you can recognise a familiar face.
Share your memories and pictures of your time playing in the league via our social media channels