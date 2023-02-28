17 pictures of football fans in Mansfield taking to the pubs to roar on England during the 2010 FIFA World Cup
There’s nothing like the football World Cup to bring the fans together.
No matter who you support, or even if you’re a serious football fan or just enjoying a night out, everyone comes together around the nation’s pubs to cheer England on in the hope of World Cup glory.
That was just the case in 2010 when fans in Mansfield packed into the pubs to watch England’s matches.
Here we have pictures of fans in The Swan and Sandy’s Bar watching the group games against Slovenia and USA. England came second in Group C, behind USA, before losing 4-1 to Germany in the Second Round.
