17 pictures of football fans in Mansfield taking to the pubs to roar on England during the 2010 FIFA World Cup

There’s nothing like the football World Cup to bring the fans together.

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
11 minutes ago
Updated 28th Feb 2023, 11:15am

No matter who you support, or even if you’re a serious football fan or just enjoying a night out, everyone comes together around the nation’s pubs to cheer England on in the hope of World Cup glory.

That was just the case in 2010 when fans in Mansfield packed into the pubs to watch England’s matches.

Here we have pictures of fans in The Swan and Sandy’s Bar watching the group games against Slovenia and USA. England came second in Group C, behind USA, before losing 4-1 to Germany in the Second Round.

1. World Cup 2010

Scott Burt, aged 11, and his sister, 14 year old Jessica, get ready to cheer on England.

Photo: Jane Hilton

2. World Cup 2010

Fans celebrate a goal in the opening group game.

Photo: Jane Hilton

3. World Cup 2010

Mansfield Town staff and fans watch England's first match against USA.

Photo: Jane Hilton

4. World Cup 2010

Fans gather in Mansfield town centre for Engalnd V USA.

Photo: Jane Hilton

