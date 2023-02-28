17 pictures of football fans in Mansfield taking to the pubs to roar on England during the 2010 FIFA World Cup

There’s nothing like the football World Cup to bring the fans together.

No matter who you support, or even if you’re a serious football fan or just enjoying a night out, everyone comes together around the nation’s pubs to cheer England on in the hope of World Cup glory.

That was just the case in 2010 when fans in Mansfield packed into the pubs to watch England’s matches.

Here we have pictures of fans in The Swan and Sandy’s Bar watching the group games against Slovenia and USA. England came second in Group C, behind USA, before losing 4-1 to Germany in the Second Round.

1 . World Cup 2010 Scott Burt, aged 11, and his sister, 14 year old Jessica, get ready to cheer on England. Photo: Jane Hilton Photo Sales

2 . World Cup 2010 Fans celebrate a goal in the opening group game. Photo: Jane Hilton Photo Sales

3 . World Cup 2010 Mansfield Town staff and fans watch England's first match against USA. Photo: Jane Hilton Photo Sales

4 . World Cup 2010 Fans gather in Mansfield town centre for Engalnd V USA. Photo: Jane Hilton Photo Sales