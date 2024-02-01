News you can trust since 1952
17 historic Mansfield Town pictures - including the Notts Senior Cup winning side in 1923, FA Cup drama in 1969, promotion celebrations in 1979 and Freight Rover victory in 1987

These historic Mansfield Town pictures capture some great moments for Stags over the years.
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 1st Feb 2024, 14:37 GMT
Updated 1st Feb 2024, 14:47 GMT

The pictures include a team picture of the side who won the Notts Senior Cup in 1923, action from Mansfield’s trip to Higbury 100 years ago and promotion celebrations in 1979.

We also have victory at Wembley, Field Mill’s new West Stand taking shape and a great FA Cup run.

Mansfield Town won the Notts FA Senior Cup in season 1922-23 with a 2-1 victory over Newark Athletic at Sutton Town's ground.

1. Notts FA Senior Cup

Mansfield Town won the Notts FA Senior Cup in season 1922-23 with a 2-1 victory over Newark Athletic at Sutton Town's ground. Photo: Heritage Images

Stags headed to face Arsenal on 26th January 1929.

2. Arsenal v Stags

Stags headed to face Arsenal on 26th January 1929. Photo: Harold Clements

A record crowd of 24,467 watch Stags lose 1-0 to Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup 3rd round on 10th January 1953.

3. Record crowd

A record crowd of 24,467 watch Stags lose 1-0 to Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup 3rd round on 10th January 1953. Photo: Chad

Mansfield Town's best ever crowd of 24,467 was set against Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup 3rd round on 10th January 1953.

4. Stags v Forest - 1953

Mansfield Town's best ever crowd of 24,467 was set against Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup 3rd round on 10th January 1953. Photo: Chad

