The pictures include a team picture of the side who won the Notts Senior Cup in 1923, action from Mansfield’s trip to Higbury 100 years ago and promotion celebrations in 1979.
We also have victory at Wembley, Field Mill’s new West Stand taking shape and a great FA Cup run.
1. Notts FA Senior Cup
Mansfield Town won the Notts FA Senior Cup in season 1922-23 with a 2-1 victory over Newark Athletic at Sutton Town's ground. Photo: Heritage Images
2. Arsenal v Stags
Stags headed to face Arsenal on 26th January 1929. Photo: Harold Clements
3. Record crowd
A record crowd of 24,467 watch Stags lose 1-0 to Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup 3rd round on 10th January 1953. Photo: Chad
4. Stags v Forest - 1953
