A comfortable 4-0 win at Curzon Ashton – helped by the home side having a red card after just 16 minutes – sets up an away day at Stevenage in the second round.

Here are just some of the fans who packed into the away end to see Stags progress.

Get the latest Stags news on our website each day,.

1 . Curzon Ashton 0 Stags 4 Mansfield Town set up a second round tie at Stevenage after a comfortable win over Curzon Ashton. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway Photo Sales

2 . Curzon Ashton 0 Stags 4 Mansfield Town set up a second round tie at Stevenage after a comfortable win over Curzon Ashton. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway Photo Sales

3 . Curzon Ashton 0 Stags 4 Mansfield Town set up a second round tie at Stevenage after a comfortable win over Curzon Ashton Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway Photo Sales

4 . Curzon Ashton 0 Stags 4 Mansfield Town set up a second round tie at Stevenage after a comfortable win over Curzon Ashton Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway Photo Sales