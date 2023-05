It was a long journey home for these Stags fans from Colchester.

Despite a 2-0 win, Mansfield missed out on the play-offs by a single goal.

The fans were there in great numbers to watch all the drama unfold, with Chris and Jeanette Holloway taking these pictures of just some of the fans in the away end.

Take a look at our last gallery of the season and see who you can spot.

Get more Stags news here.

1 . Colchester 0 Stags 2 Mansfield Town fans who made the final day of the season trip to Colchester United. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway Photo Sales

2 . Colchester 0 Stags 2 Mansfield Town fans who made the final day of the season trip to Colchester United. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway Photo Sales

3 . Colchester 0 Stags 2 Mansfield Town fans who made the final day of the season trip to Colchester United. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway Photo Sales

4 . Colchester 0 Stags 2 Mansfield Town fans who made the final day of the season trip to Colchester United. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 4