Stags showed what they are about this season with a brilliant 2-0 win at Stockport to start 2024 in style.
The win further strengthens Mansfield claims to become League Two champions at the end of the season.
It also capped a cracking festive period with 10 points from 12 won.
Here are just some of the fans who headed over to Stockport. Take a look and see if you can spot a mate.
1. Stockport 0 Stags 2
Mansfield Town fans enjoy the win at Stockport County. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway
