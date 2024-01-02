Stags showed what they are about this season with a brilliant 2-0 win at Stockport to start 2024 in style.

The win further strengthens Mansfield claims to become League Two champions at the end of the season.

It also capped a cracking festive period with 10 points from 12 won.

Here are just some of the fans who headed over to Stockport. Take a look and see if you can spot a mate.

