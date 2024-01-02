News you can trust since 1952
16 pictures of Mansfield Town fans enjoying the cracking win at Stockport County

Stags showed what they are about this season with a brilliant 2-0 win at Stockport to start 2024 in style.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 2nd Jan 2024, 13:45 GMT

The win further strengthens Mansfield claims to become League Two champions at the end of the season.

It also capped a cracking festive period with 10 points from 12 won.

Here are just some of the fans who headed over to Stockport. Take a look and see if you can spot a mate.

Mansfield Town fans enjoy the win at Stockport County.

1. Stockport 0 Stags 2

Mansfield Town fans enjoy the win at Stockport County. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

Mansfield Town fans enjoy the win at Stockport County.

2. Stockport 0 Stags 2

Mansfield Town fans enjoy the win at Stockport County. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

Mansfield fans at the Sky Bet League 2 match against Stockport County FC at Edgeley Park, 01 Jan 2024. Photo credit should read : Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media:Mansfield Town fans enjoy the win at Stockport County.

3. Mansfield fans at the Sky Bet League 2 match against Stockport County FC at Edgeley Park, 01 Jan 2024. Photo credit should read : Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media:Stockport 0 Stags 2

Mansfield fans at the Sky Bet League 2 match against Stockport County FC at Edgeley Park, 01 Jan 2024. Photo credit should read : Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media:Mansfield Town fans enjoy the win at Stockport County. Photo: Chris Holloway:Chris and Jeanette Holloway

Mansfield Town fans enjoy the win at Stockport County.

4. Stockport 0 Stags 2

Mansfield Town fans enjoy the win at Stockport County. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

