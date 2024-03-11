Mansfield Town fans ahead of kick-off at the weekend.Mansfield Town fans ahead of kick-off at the weekend.
16 pictures of Mansfield Town fans before the win over Swindon Town

Mansfield Town fans enjoyed another home win at the weekend.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 11th Mar 2024, 12:01 GMT

A 3-2 win over Swindon leaves Stags five points clearing of MK Dons in fourth place.

Match photographers Chris and Jeanette Holloway took these pictures of the fans ahead of kick-off.

Take a look and see if you can spot someone you know.

1. Stags 3 Swindon 2

Mansfield Town fans ahead of kick-off at the weekend. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

2. Stags 3 Swindon 2

Mansfield Town fans ahead of kick-off at the weekend. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

3. Stags 3 Swindon 2

Mansfield Town fans ahead of kick-off at the weekend. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

4. Stags 3 Swindon 2

Mansfield Town fans ahead of kick-off at the weekend. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

