Stags fans were rewarded for the long trek to South Wales after watching their side pick up a crucial victory at Newport.

The 2-1 win was not enough to keep Stags in the play-off places with Salford’s 2-0 win over Hartlepool putting them seventh by one goal.

Match photographers Chris and Jeanette Holloway took these pictures in the away. Do you know anyone who is featured?

Keep up with the latest Stags news here.

1 . Newport 1 Stags 2 Mansfield Town fans ahead of kick-off at Newport Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway Photo Sales

2 . Newport 1 Stags 2 Mansfield Town fans ahead of kick-off at Newport Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway Photo Sales

3 . Newport 1 Stags 2 Mansfield Town fans ahead of kick-off at Newport Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway Photo Sales

4 . Newport 1 Stags 2 Mansfield Town fans ahead of kick-off at Newport Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 4