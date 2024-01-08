News you can trust since 1952
Mansfield Town fans watched their side beaten at home in the league for the first time this season.Mansfield Town fans watched their side beaten at home in the league for the first time this season.
16 pictures of Mansfield Town fans ahead of the home defeat to Crewe Alexandra

Stags fans watched their side beaten at home in the league for the first time this season.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 8th Jan 2024, 12:01 GMT

A 1-0 reversal against Crewe was just the second defeat of the season to put a minor dent in Stags’ promotion push.

Take a look at our pictures and see if you can spot a familiar face.

1. Stags 0 Crewe 1

Mansfield Town fans watched their side beaten at home in the league for the first time this season. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

2. Stags 0 Crewe 1

Mansfield Town fans watched their side beaten at home in the league for the first time this season. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

3. Stags 0 Crewe 1

MMansfield Town fans watched their side beaten at home in the league for the first time this season. Photo: Chris Holloway:Chris and Jeanette Holloway

4. Stags 0 Crewe 1

Mansfield Town fans watched their side beaten at home in the league for the first time this season. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

