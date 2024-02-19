News you can trust since 1952
Mansfield Town fans at the defeat to Walsall.
Mansfield Town fans at the defeat to Walsall.

16 of our best Mansfield Town fans pics from the defeat Walsall

Stags slipped to another away defeat after a 2-1 reversal at Walsall at the weekend.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 19th Feb 2024, 12:01 GMT

It proved to be another frustrating afternoon as Stags missed the chance to go top of the League Two table.

Match photographers Chris and Jeanette Holloway took these pictures of just some of the fans who made the trip.



1. Walsall 2 Stags 1

Mansfield Town fans at the defeat to Walsall. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway



2. Walsall 2 Stags 1

Mansfield Town fans at the defeat to Walsall. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway



3. Walsall 2 Stags 1

Mansfield Town fans at the defeat to Walsall. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway



4. Walsall 2 Stags 1

Mansfield Town fans at the defeat to Walsall. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

