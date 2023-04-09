16 of our best fans pictures of Mansfield Town fans enjoying the win at Swindon Town
It was a cracking away day for the Stags at Swindon on Good Friday.
A 4-2 win for Nigel Clough’s men breathed new life into their promotion push, with their cause helped by dropped points by Northampton Town, Stevenage, Bradford – and most importantly – Salford.
Match photographers Chris and Jeanette Holloway captured these pictures of just some of the fans in the away end.
Take a look and see who you can spot.
