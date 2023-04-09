It was a cracking away day for the Stags at Swindon on Good Friday.

A 4-2 win for Nigel Clough’s men breathed new life into their promotion push, with their cause helped by dropped points by Northampton Town, Stevenage, Bradford – and most importantly – Salford.

Match photographers Chris and Jeanette Holloway captured these pictures of just some of the fans in the away end.

Take a look and see who you can spot.

Get more Stags news, here.

1 . Swindon 2 Stags 4 Mansfield Town fans ahead of kick-off at Swindon Town. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway Photo Sales

2 . Swindon 2 Stags 4 Mansfield Town fans ahead of kick-off at Swindon Town Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway Photo Sales

3 . Swindon 2 Stags 4 Mansfield Town fans ahead of kick-off at Swindon Town. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway Photo Sales

4 . Swindon 2 Stags 4 Mansfield Town fans ahead of kick-off at Swindon Town. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway Photo Sales