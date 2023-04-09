News you can trust since 1952
16 of our best fans pictures of Mansfield Town fans enjoying the win at Swindon Town

It was a cracking away day for the Stags at Swindon on Good Friday.

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 9th Apr 2023, 08:37 BST

A 4-2 win for Nigel Clough’s men breathed new life into their promotion push, with their cause helped by dropped points by Northampton Town, Stevenage, Bradford – and most importantly – Salford.

Match photographers Chris and Jeanette Holloway captured these pictures of just some of the fans in the away end.

Take a look and see who you can spot.

Get more Stags news, here.

Mansfield Town fans ahead of kick-off at Swindon Town.

1. Swindon 2 Stags 4

Mansfield Town fans ahead of kick-off at Swindon Town. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

Mansfield Town fans ahead of kick-off at Swindon Town

2. Swindon 2 Stags 4

Mansfield Town fans ahead of kick-off at Swindon Town Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

Mansfield Town fans ahead of kick-off at Swindon Town.

3. Swindon 2 Stags 4

Mansfield Town fans ahead of kick-off at Swindon Town. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

Mansfield Town fans ahead of kick-off at Swindon Town.

4. Swindon 2 Stags 4

Mansfield Town fans ahead of kick-off at Swindon Town. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

