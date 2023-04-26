News you can trust since 1952
16 fans pictures of Mansfield Town fans at Tuesday's game against Leyton Orient

Mansfield Town’s play-off hopes hang in the balance after defeat to Leyton Orient last night.

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 26th Apr 2023, 14:59 BST

The 2-1 loss leaves them eighth in the table with two games to play, with Bradford City now having a game in hand on Stags.

Stags host Harrogate Town at the weekend with Bradford heading to Northampton and Salford heading to Carlisle.

Match photographers Chris and Jeanette Holloway took these pictures of just some of the fans at the game.

Take a look and see who you know.

Mansfield Town fans ahead of the defeat to Leyton Orient.

