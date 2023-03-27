News you can trust since 1952
Nigel Clough and Stuart Pearce pose for the camera in Sydney Harbour during their tour of Australia on 30 May 1991:

15 retro pictures of Mansfield Town manager Nigel Clough during his playing days for Nottingham Forest, Liverpool, Burton Albion and England

Nigel Clough has had some career in football.

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 27th Mar 2023, 14:40 BST

Perhaps it was written in the stars for the current Mansfield Town manager having been the son of one of the game’s true icons.

Cloughie made it to the very top of the game as a playing, making 311 appearances for Forest and another 39 for Liverpool. That career also won 14 England caps between 1989 and 1993.

He ended his playing career with 227 games for Burton Albion over 10 seasons. before managing the Brewers for 11 seasons.

Here we look back on Cloughie’s proud career.

Nigel Clough hugs a team mate during a Barclays League Division One match against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea won the match 6-2.

1. Chelsea v Forest

Nigel Clough hugs a team mate during a Barclays League Division One match against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea won the match 6-2. Photo: Simon Bruty

Nigel Clough pulls away from Vinny Samways during a league Division One match between Tottenham Hotspur and Nottingham Forest on January 15, 1989.

2. Tottenham Hotspur v Forest

Nigel Clough pulls away from Vinny Samways during a league Division One match between Tottenham Hotspur and Nottingham Forest on January 15, 1989. Photo: Getty Images

Nigel Clough is tackled by Kevin Moore during the Zenith Data Cup final at Wembley Stadium on 29 Mar 1992. Forest won the match 3-2.

3. Zenith Data Cup final

Nigel Clough is tackled by Kevin Moore during the Zenith Data Cup final at Wembley Stadium on 29 Mar 1992. Forest won the match 3-2. Photo: Shaun Botterill

Nigel Clough in action against Chelsea in 1988. Chelsea won the match 4-3.

4. Chelsea v Forest

Nigel Clough in action against Chelsea in 1988. Chelsea won the match 4-3. Photo: Simon Bruty

