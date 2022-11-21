It wasn’t a day that is going to linger long in the memory for the Stags fans who headed to Harrogate Town.
Mansfield came away with a depressing 3-0 defeat that leaves faltering Stags eighth in the table.
Match photographer Chris Holloway captured just some of the fans in the away end in this gallery.
Take a look and see who you can spot.
Don’t forget to get all your latest Stags news, here.
1. Harrogate v Stags
Mansfield fans at The EnviroVent Stadium for the match against Harrogate Town.
Photo: Chris Holloway
2. Harrogate v Stags
Mansfield fans at The EnviroVent Stadium for the match against Harrogate Town.
Photo: Chris Holloway
3. Harrogate v Stags
Mansfield fans at The EnviroVent Stadium for the match against Harrogate Town.
Photo: Chris Holloway
4. Harrogate v Stags
Mansfield fans at The EnviroVent Stadium for the match against Harrogate Town.
Photo: Chris Holloway