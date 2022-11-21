News you can trust since 1952
Mansfield fans at The EnviroVent Stadium for the match against Harrogate Town.

15 pictures of Mansfield Town fans during a game to forget at Harrogate Town

It wasn’t a day that is going to linger long in the memory for the Stags fans who headed to Harrogate Town.

By Stephen Thirkill
4 minutes ago

Mansfield came away with a depressing 3-0 defeat that leaves faltering Stags eighth in the table.

Match photographer Chris Holloway captured just some of the fans in the away end in this gallery.

Take a look and see who you can spot.

1. Harrogate v Stags

Photo: Chris Holloway

2. Harrogate v Stags

Photo: Chris Holloway

3. Harrogate v Stags

Photo: Chris Holloway

4. Harrogate v Stags

Photo: Chris Holloway

StagsHarrogate TownMansfield