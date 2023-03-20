News you can trust since 1952
15 pictures of Mansfield Town fans at Stockport County

Stags fans were in good voice at the weekend during the 1-1 draw at Stockport County.

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 20th Mar 2023, 12:33 GMT

It looked like they would be heading for a damaging defeat until Lucas Akins rescued a point in stoppage time.

Check out our gallery and see if you can spot anyone you know.

Get more Stags news here.

Mansfield Town fans ahead of kick-off at Stockport County.

1. Stockport 1 Stags 1

Mansfield Town fans ahead of kick-off at Stockport County. Photo: Chris Holloway

Mansfield Town fans ahead of kick-off at Stockport County.

2. Stockport 1 Stags 1

Mansfield Town fans ahead of kick-off at Stockport County. Photo: Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

Mansfield Town fans ahead of kick-off at Stockport County.

3. Stockport 1 Stags 1

Mansfield Town fans ahead of kick-off at Stockport County. Photo: Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

Mansfield Town fans ahead of kick-off at Stockport County.

4. Stockport 1 Stags 1

Mansfield Town fans ahead of kick-off at Stockport County. Photo: Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

