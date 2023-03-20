Stags fans were in good voice at the weekend during the 1-1 draw at Stockport County.
It looked like they would be heading for a damaging defeat until Lucas Akins rescued a point in stoppage time.
Check out our gallery and see if you can spot anyone you know.
Get more Stags news here.
1. Stockport 1 Stags 1
Mansfield Town fans ahead of kick-off at Stockport County. Photo: Chris Holloway
2. Stockport 1 Stags 1
Mansfield Town fans ahead of kick-off at Stockport County. Photo: Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media
3. Stockport 1 Stags 1
Mansfield Town fans ahead of kick-off at Stockport County. Photo: Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media
4. Stockport 1 Stags 1
Mansfield Town fans ahead of kick-off at Stockport County. Photo: Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media