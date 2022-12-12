News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Mansfield Town fans at the Lamex Stadium for the match against Stevenage.

15 pictures of Mansfield Town fans at Stevenage

Stags fans backed the boys in good numbers at Stevenage this weekend.

By Stephen Thirkill
6 minutes ago

They watched as the boys picked up what could be a very useful point.

Match photographer Chris Holloway was on hand as ever to capture just some of the fans in the away end.

Take a look and see if you can spot someone you know.

1. Stevenage 0 Stags 0

Mansfield Town fans at the Lamex Stadium for the match against Stevenage.

Photo: Chris Holloway

Photo Sales

2. Stevenage 0 Stags 0

Mansfield Town fans at the Lamex Stadium for the match against Stevenage.

Photo: Chris Holloway

Photo Sales

3. Stevenage 0 Stags 0

Mansfield Town fans at the Lamex Stadium for the match against Stevenage.

Photo: Chris Holloway

Photo Sales

4. Stevenage 0 Stags 0

Mansfield Town fans at the Lamex Stadium for the match against Stevenage.

Photo: Chris Holloway

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4