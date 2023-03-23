News you can trust since 1952
15 pictures of Mansfield Town fans at last night's game with Grimsby Town

Stags were held to 0-0 draw at home to Grimsby Town last night.

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 14:36 GMT

It moved them a point nearer Salford as they look to seal a play-off place.

Chris Holloway was on hand to capture the Stags fans who were there last night.

Take a look at the gallery and see if you can spot someone you know.

Read Nigel Clough’s verdict on the draw here and get more Stags news here.

Mansfield Town fans ahead of the draw with Grimsby Town.

1. Stags 0 Grimsby Town 0

Mansfield Town fans ahead of the draw with Grimsby Town. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

Mansfield Town fans ahead of the draw with Grimsby Town.

2. Stags 0 Grimsby Town 0

Mansfield Town fans ahead of the draw with Grimsby Town. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

Mansfield Town fans ahead of the draw with Grimsby Town.

3. Stags 0 Grimsby Town 0

Mansfield Town fans ahead of the draw with Grimsby Town. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

Mansfield Town fans ahead of the draw with Grimsby Town.

4. Stags 0 Grimsby Town 0

Mansfield Town fans ahead of the draw with Grimsby Town. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

