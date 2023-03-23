15 pictures of Mansfield Town fans at last night's game with Grimsby Town

Stags were held to 0-0 draw at home to Grimsby Town last night.

It moved them a point nearer Salford as they look to seal a play-off place.

Chris Holloway was on hand to capture the Stags fans who were there last night.

Take a look at the gallery and see if you can spot someone you know.

Read Nigel Clough’s verdict on the draw here and get more Stags news here.

1 . Stags 0 Grimsby Town 0 Mansfield Town fans ahead of the draw with Grimsby Town. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway Photo Sales

2 . Stags 0 Grimsby Town 0 Mansfield Town fans ahead of the draw with Grimsby Town. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway Photo Sales

3 . Stags 0 Grimsby Town 0 Mansfield Town fans ahead of the draw with Grimsby Town. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway Photo Sales

4 . Stags 0 Grimsby Town 0 Mansfield Town fans ahead of the draw with Grimsby Town. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway Photo Sales