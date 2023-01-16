Stags fans will have to wait a little longer to watch a home win after the 1-1 draw with Crewe at the weekend.
George Maris put Stags ahead just before half-time before Kelvin Mellor levelled.
Photographer Chris Holloway captured just some of the fans in the stands before kick-off.
Check out this gallery and see if you can spot a familiar face.
1. Stags 1 Crewe 1
Stags fans watch the Sky Bet League 2 match against Crewe Alexandra at the One Call Stadium.
Photo: Chris Holloway
