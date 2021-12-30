1972 Mansfield Town B Team

15 great nostalgic pictures from Mansfield Town's bygone years.

Mansfield Town has a proud history with many great players and great matches as well as plenty of highs and lows.

By Stephen Thirkill
Thursday, 30th December 2021, 2:00 pm

It’s never been a dull moment for Stags fans, but their love for the club has never died. Here’s 15 great pics looking back at just some of the memorable moments for the club.

1. Mansfield Town 1962-63

The Mansfield Town team line up for a pre-season pic at the start of the 1962-63 campaign. It turned out to be a good one with Stags finishing 4th with 57 points, gaining promotion on goal average.

Photo: JPI media

2. The team for the 1966-67 season

The Mansfield Town side for the 1966-67 season line up for a pre-season picture. Mansfield would go on to finish ninth in the Third Division table with 49 points.

Photo: JPI

3. The 1972 'B' Team

The Mansfield Town B Team line up in 1972. Do you remember any of these players?

Photo: JPI Media

4. Division Three Championship presentation 1977

Good times arrived for Stags in the 1976/77 season when they were crowned Division Three champions under the management of Peter Morris. Mansfield made it even sweeter by doing the double over Chesterfield that year.

Photo: JPI media

