It was a good day for Stags and the fans at the weekend with a 4-1 win over Doncaster Rovers bringing smiles to the faces.

Stags eased to a comfortable victory to move back into the League Two play-off places.

As ever match photographer Chris Holloway was on hand to capture just some of the faces in the crowd.

Take a look at this gallery and see if you can spot a familiar face.

You can get more Stags news here.

1 . Mansfield Town 4 Doncaster Rovers 1 Mansfield Town fans before the 4-1 win over Doncaster Rovers. Photo: Chris Holloway Photo Sales

2 . Mansfield Town 4 Doncaster Rovers 1 Mansfield Town fans before the 4-1 win over Doncaster Rovers. Photo: Chris Holloway Photo Sales

3 . Mansfield Town 4 Doncaster Rovers 1 Mansfield Town fans before the 4-1 win over Doncaster Rovers. Photo: Chris Holloway Photo Sales

4 . Mansfield Town 4 Doncaster Rovers 1 Mansfield Town fans before the 4-1 win over Doncaster Rovers. Photo: Chris Holloway Photo Sales