News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Mansfield Town fans before the 4-1 win over Doncaster Rovers.

15 fans pictures of Mansfield Town fans enjoying the weekend win over Doncaster Rovers

It was a good day for Stags and the fans at the weekend with a 4-1 win over Doncaster Rovers bringing smiles to the faces.

By Stephen Thirkill
2 minutes ago

Stags eased to a comfortable victory to move back into the League Two play-off places.

As ever match photographer Chris Holloway was on hand to capture just some of the faces in the crowd.

Take a look at this gallery and see if you can spot a familiar face.

You can get more Stags news here.

1. Mansfield Town 4 Doncaster Rovers 1

Mansfield Town fans before the 4-1 win over Doncaster Rovers.

Photo: Chris Holloway

Photo Sales

2. Mansfield Town 4 Doncaster Rovers 1

Mansfield Town fans before the 4-1 win over Doncaster Rovers.

Photo: Chris Holloway

Photo Sales

3. Mansfield Town 4 Doncaster Rovers 1

Mansfield Town fans before the 4-1 win over Doncaster Rovers.

Photo: Chris Holloway

Photo Sales

4. Mansfield Town 4 Doncaster Rovers 1

Mansfield Town fans before the 4-1 win over Doncaster Rovers.

Photo: Chris Holloway

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Doncaster RoversStagsLeague Two