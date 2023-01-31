Stags fans will head to Bradford City at the weekend for a big promotion battle.

Mansfield are a point ahead of the Bantams having played one game more. But victory will give them a little breathing space and keep up the momentum.

Stags fans were praised after the 2-0 win at City in Feb 2022 for being the side’s 12th man and Mansfield will be getting that same support this time out.

If you watched Stags at Valley Parade last year then you might be in this gallery of fans pictures.

Take a look and see who you can spot.

1 . Stags fans at Bradford City Mansfield Town fans ahead of the 2-0 win at Bradford City. Photo: Chris Holloway Photo Sales

