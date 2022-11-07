15 fans pictures from the away end as Mansfield Town claim yet another win at Barrow
Seeing wins at Barrow is becoming a bit of a habit in 2022 for Stags fans.
Oli Hawkins hit the winner as Stags won 1-0 at Barrow, their third win there in 2022.
It puts them in the hat for the second round of the FA Cup and one win away from a glamour tie.
Our match photographer Chris Holloway made the long trek north to bring you these pics of just a few of the Stags fans who made the journey.
Take a look and see who you might know.
