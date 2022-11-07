Oli Hawkins hit the winner as Stags won 1-0 at Barrow, their third win there in 2022.

It puts them in the hat for the second round of the FA Cup and one win away from a glamour tie.

Our match photographer Chris Holloway made the long trek north to bring you these pics of just a few of the Stags fans who made the journey.

Take a look and see who you might know.

You can get the latest Stags news, here.

1. Barrow 0 Stags 1 Mansfield Town fans who watched the 1-0 win at Barrow. Photo: Chris Holloway Photo Sales

2. Barrow 0 Stags 1 Mansfield Town fans who watched the 1-0 win at Barrow. Photo: Chris Holloway Photo Sales

3. Barrow 0 Stags 1 Mansfield Town fans who watched the 1-0 win at Barrow. Photo: Chris Holloway Photo Sales

4. Barrow 0 Stags 1 Mansfield Town fans who watched the 1-0 win at Barrow. Photo: Chris Holloway Photo Sales