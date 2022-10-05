News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Mansfield Town fans at last night's game with Derby County.

15 fans pictures from Mansfield Town's match with Derby County

Mansfield Town fans were treated to a quality display from their side last night.

By Stephen Thirkill
Wednesday, 5th October 2022, 12:01 pm

Stags beat Derby County 6-5 in a sudden death penalty shoot-out in the Papa John’s Trophy following a 1-1 draw in normal time.

You can read how they did it here and get full reaction from Nigel Clough here.

Photographer Chris Holloway captured just some of the fans in the stands. See who you can spot.

You can get all the latest Stags news here.

1.

Mansfield Town fans at last night's game with Derby County.

Photo: Chris Holloway

Photo Sales

2. Stags 1 Derby 1

Mansfield Town fans at last night's game with Derby County.

Photo: Chris Holloway

Photo Sales

3. Stags 1 Derby 1

Fans at the OneCall Stadium for the Papa John Trophy match against Derby County Photo Credit Chris HOLLOWAY / The Bigger Picture.media:Mansfield Town fans at last night's game with Derby County.

Photo: Chris Holloway

Photo Sales

4. Stags 1 Derby 1

Mansfield Town fans at last night's game with Derby County.

Photo: Chris Holloway

Photo Sales
Derby CountyStagsNigel Clough
Next Page
Page 1 of 4