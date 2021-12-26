10 players you might not remember playing for both Mansfield Town and Chesterfield - part two

1. Tom Curtis
Tom Curtis played 240 times for Chesterfield, including in the club's iconic 1997 FA Cup semi-final match against Middlesborough. After a move to Portsmouth didn't work out, he came back north and played 93 times for Mansfield between 2002 and 2005.
Photo: Getty
2. Craig Davies
Craig Davies helped fire Chesterfield to the League Two title in 2010/11 season with 23 goals in 41 games. He didn't have the same impact at Mansfield as an injury-hit two seasons saw him score just twice in 19 games.
Photo: Anne Shelley
3. Colin Larkin
Colin Larkin is one the rare breed of players who moved directly from one club to the other. After a three season spell with Mansfield, between 2002 and 2005, Larkin moved up the A617 after an apparent fall-out with Mansfield boss Carlton Palmer.
Photo: Getty Images
4. Lawrie Madden
Lawrie Madden played ten times for Mansfield in 1975 as an amateur at the start of his career. After making his name with Sheffield Wednesday, the defender ended his career with Chesterfield, where he played 37 times between 1993 and 1996.
Photo: PA