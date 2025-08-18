Fisher double gives Holwell victory against Shirebrook

Cole Jarvis In Action For Shirebrook

It had been another busy week for Shirebrook Town off the pitch with new manager Troy Barnes busy reshaping his squad and with plenty of new faces on show the first test for the new look Shirebrook squad was Holwell Sports

As the game got underway, it was a bright start from Shirebrook, with Kian Tansley twice going close in the opening ten minutes. Shirebrook also had chances through Cole Jarvis, Sam Dockwray, and Archie Ward. There was no let-up from Shirebrook, who were flooding forward at every chance they got, with Kian Tansley and Cole Jarvis both going close again. But after dominating the opening 35 minutes of the game, all those missed chances came back to haunt Shirebrook as Holwell took the lead in the 37th minute with what was their first real attack of the game. Hayden Jones found Jack O'Riley, whose shot from the edge of the box was brilliantly saved by Tom Ellis, but the rebound fell to Max Fisher, who tapped in from close range. Shirebrook still had chances to go in level at the break, with Brandon Clarke heading wide from a corner and Archie Ward firing over the bar, but as the players headed in for half-time, it was Holwell who had the advantage.

The second half was more of the same for Shirebrook, with them in total control and chances starting to come. Kian Tansley saw a shot saved by the Holwell keeper, as did Sam Dockwray. Shirebrook also had a major shout for a penalty when Cole Jarvis was brought down in the box, but the referee waved away the shouts. Shirebrook manager Troy Barnes turned to his bench to make some attacking changes as he introduced Declan Brewin and Ben Hartley. But in the 73rd minute, Holwell doubled their lead when Max Fisher picked up the ball 25 yards out from goal and tried his luck, seeing the ball fly into the top corner to all but wrap up the points for the visitors. Shirebrook still had a go at trying to get back into the game, with another penalty shout being waved away by the referee after Cole Jarvis was again brought down in the box, and Kian Tansley saw a shot go just wide of the post. But Shirebrook just couldn't find a way back into the game as the visitors left with all 3 points.

After the game, Shirebrook manager Troy Barnes had the following to say: "I think anyone who has been to the game today will know that score line doesn't reflect the game. How we haven't scored today, I don't know. We've had enough chances to win 10 games today, and we restricted them to hardly any chances. I think they only had 3 or 4 shots on target and scored from 2 of them, and that is massively frustrating. But I know if we keep putting in performances like that, we will start to pick up points."

Shirebrook starting XI: Ellis, Jules, Herbert (Burbanks), Widdowson, Clarke, Geeson, Jarvis (Morley), Tate (Hartley), Tansley, Ward, Dockwray (Brewin). Sub not used: Kyte.