Excellent performances from Mansfield Harriers at the National Cross Country Championships.

Weston Park near Telford was home to the National Cross Country Championships, normally held in February it was moved to the September date due to flooding of the course on the original date.

The competing athletes from across the country were greeted with glorious weather and a very firm course underfoot which is most unusual for a National Cross.

Mansfield Harriers had seven highly talented young athletes make the journey and they came away with six athletes making the top 100 which is exceptional and unfortunately one who came away injured when in a great position.

Charley Whysall has now moved into the Under 15’s, however the race was held under last winters age groups so she competed as an Under 13 and she put in a phenomenal run. Racing on a course that would not suit her the rising star worked through the field finishing strongly to place 12th.

Lily Mason in action in the Under 15 race

In the Under 15 girls age group Lily Mason ran superbly to place 36th, and will look to improve that performance in the same age group in the 2025 race. Amelia Arbon was having a great race but had to pull out after rolling her ankle during the competition.

In the Under 17 girls race both Katie Leese and Amy Newbould have been impressive since joining the club with both racing positively to place 60th and 91st respectively, both also getting another go in the same age group next year.

In the under 17 men race Mansfield had Jacob Nugent and Jude Ryan competing with both returning to competitive cross country racing, Jacob after injury and Jude from playing football.

The high quality athletes came through the finishing line in 36th and 40th place and will look to go better in 2025 when at the top of the age group.

Carolyn Hay continued her impressive form placing 2nd at the ABP Coastal Half Marathon in 1.26.28 which also earned her 1st in the F50 category. Steve Dyke has recently joined the club and in his first race for Mansfield recorded 1.48.27.

The returning Mansfield 10K saw a good number of club athletes compete around the local event in challenging conditions.

First Mansfield athlete home was Dave Cass who placed 3rd male and 1st in the M50 category recording 36.24 closely followed by Dave Savage who was 5th male and 1st M45 in 37.06. Following these were Luke McGarry-Kirk 38.57, Neil Halstead 40.57, Fraser Bain 41.23, Jason Tayor 43.08 and 2nd M50, Paul Castledine 44.49 for 1st M60, Finlay Strawther 44.57, Mark Strawther 46.08, Adam Dodd 46.26, Joe Troman 46.34, Craig Parsons 46.58, Phil Beardsley 47.23, George Denton 49.04, Vaughan Chamberlain 51.48, Shaun Middleton 54.26, Holly Colton 56.50, Abigail Robinson 59.24, Carol Fickling 63.15 for 2nd F65 and Marta Warren 66.53.