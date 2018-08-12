Ex-county star leads the charge to victory

Veteran Paul Franks made contributions with both bat and ball as Farnsfield 1sts claimed their sixth win of the season — and condemned bottom club Mansfield Hosiery Mills 1sts to their eighth defeat.

Franks, a former Notts player, took two quick wickets after the Millers had reached 114 for three in search of a second successive Notts Premier League win.

He then made an important 32 from 41 balls to guide the visitors to a four-wicket win, adding 82 for the sixth wicket with Curtis Mitchell.

Savin Perera top-scored for the Millers with 84 from 117 balls, including nine boundaries.

Stephen Gooding and Sayeem Waliullah also made useful late runs for the home side, with 24 and 18 respectively, as the Millers totalled 197 for nine from their 50 overs.

Joseph Worrall and David Loveridge took two wickets for Farnsfield as six bowlers were successful.

Wicket-keeper Solomon Budinger, batting at number three, hit eight fours in a half-century, sharing a 49-run fourth wicket partnership with Liam Patterson-White.

But when both of them were quickly dismissed to leave the visitors on 115 for five, it looked as though the bottom club might be on course for a victory.

But then Franks and Mitchell took charge to help Farnsfield to maximum points.

Chamikara Mudalige took three for 45 from 10 overs to disrupt the middle-order.

The victory took Farnsfield up to sixth.