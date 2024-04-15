Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Thanks to a weather enforced break that has seen them without a game for the last 2 weeks Shirebrook returned to action for the visit of Armthorpe Welfare to the WH Davis Stadium.

Having spent most of the season at the wrong end of the table Armthorpe were in need of the points as much as Shirebrook were and with the teams around them having played some games in hand.

Shirebrook were eager to regain top spot after being knocked off in the week and Shirebrook didn’t hang about as the game got underway as they made the perfect start as they took the lead in the 2nd minute when Carlton Carty got away down the right and his cross found an unmarked Dwyer who volleyed into the bottom corner.

Shirebrook players celebrate Antony Dwyer 3rd goal

Shirebrook were eager to add to their lead an Rio Allan went close however he fired his shot just over the bar and Kieren Watson went close in the 10th minute when Carlton Carty crossed to Watson and his shot hit the underside of the bar bounced down and hit the Armthorpe keeper on the back but the Armthorpe keeper managed to claw the ball away from the line before any damage could be done.

Shirebrook did add a second goal in the 13th minute when Carlton Carty picked up a loose ball and he shot at goal with the Armthorpe keeper making the save but the rebound fell to Dwyer who smashed the ball into the net to get his and Shirebrook second goal of the afternoon.

After getting themselves into a strong position in the opening 15 minutes Shirebrook set about trying to extend the lead and they had chances to do that with Richard Patterson going close from a corner.

Kieren Watson was next to try his luck mid-way through the half when an Armthorpe defender knocked the ball down into his path and he smashed a shot towards goal that flew just wide of the post but Shirebrook couldn’t add to the score line and went in at the break with a 2 goal advantage.

After now showing much attacking intent in the first half it was Armthorpe who had the first big chance of the second half after a long punt forward saw Owen Evans miss time his clearance and with him off his line Matthew Flanagan sensed his opportunity to lob Evans and Shirebrook were thankful to Danny South who headed the ball away.

After that early scare Shirebrook were soon back on the attack with Carlton Carty and Rio Allan having chances to extend the lead for Shirebrook but in the 69th minute Shirebrook did get a 3rd goal when Lewis Murr corner was headed in by Dwyer to complete his hattrick.

After the game Shirebrook manager Stephen Bodle said: “I think there was a bit of nerviness around the club today when you get to the last 3 or 4 games of the season and Armthorpe are a good side who caused us a few problems when we played them away last month.

"We changed shape today and went 2 up top and I’m happy with the performance and I thought we were good value for the win we controlled the second half well and got a deserved 3 points.