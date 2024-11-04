Dunston see off the wood

Dunston kicked off November by securing three points in a 3-1 home victory against NPL East new boys, Sherwood Colliery.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dunston 3 Robinson (8'), Robson (72' pen), Turnbull (75')Sherwood Colliery 1 Gascoigne (47')

David Robinson fired Dunston into an early lead in the 8th minute following a set piece routine. The visitors pulled level just one minute into the second half through Brad Gascoigne. However, a penalty from Scott Robson, and a first Dunston goal for Alfie Turnbull in the final 20 minutes saw Dunston come away with maximum points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jon McDonald was forced into some changes to the side that drew away at Emley last Saturday. JJ O'Donnell made his first start replacing the injured Dan Turner. JJ Chrisp also came into the XI with Chris McDonald missing out through suspension.

The Wood (Red) lining up ahead of the game at Dunston on Saturday

Dunston got off to the perfect start when David Robinson fired a first time shot into the top corner from distance after a well-worked corner routine. A sixth assist in seven games for Phil Turnbull.

The early dominance on Dunston continued to shine through as both Dale Pearson and Scott Robson came close to doubling the lead inside the first half an hour however, neither player could find the target.

Dan Lowson was called into action for the first time on 31 minutes when Marley Grant dispossessed Phil Turnbull inside the Dunston penalty area. Grant took aim towards the bottom corner, but Lowson was able to push the ball wide of the post.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With half-time approaching, Harvey Neary ambitiously went for goal from distance only to see his effort fly high of the target.

The Wood managed to pull themselves level after just one minute of play in the second half. A corner into the box was not dealt with and Brad Gascoigne was left with a free header as he nodded the ball into the back of the net.

On 56 minutes, a golden chance presented itself to Scott Robson as he almost restored Dunston's lead. The number nine snatched the ball in the final third, danced around Jordan Pierrepont in goal, but his effort was was blocked by a last-ditch challenge. One minute later, Neary came close as a low-driven effort was deflected narrowly wide of the target.

Both sides had further chances when Sherwood captain Jamie York dragged an effort agonisingly wide before Phil Turnbull almost scored his first goal since the final day of the 2021-22 season, but his effort was also wide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With about 25 minutes to go, Jon McDonald introduced both Alfie Turnbull and Sado Djalo to the game. Both players would go on to have a significant impact on the game.

In the 70th minute, Sado Djalo was brought down inside the area and the referee pointed to the spot and awarded the penalty. Scott Robson stepped up and expertly drilled his penalty low into the bottom left corner.

In the 75th minute, Dunston had a two-goal advantage. The two substitutes linked up as Djalo played an excellent ball over the top of the Sherwood defence for Alfie Turnbull who raced onto it and calmly fired the ball past Pierrepont into the back of the net.

With the game inside the final ten minutes, the visitors were awarded a penalty of their own when Dan Lowson brought down Jacob Pearce. The Dunston shot-stopper produce an outstanding save to deny Brad Gascoigne from the spot, before quickly reacting to claw away the follow-up effort in miraculous circumstances.

Dunston were able to see the game out and return to winning ways.

Report by Callum Pattison (Dunston FC)