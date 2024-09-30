Duhameau fires Sherwood Colliery to victory at Ashington

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sherwood Colliery made their longest trip of the season on Saturday but made the trip worthwhile, Alexander Duhameau’s 55th minute goal securing the three points.

Sherwood Colliery made one change, Marley Grant recalled to the starting line up. The opening exchanges were typically cagey with Harry Bircumshaw having the first opportunity on 12 minutes, his volleyed effort from Duhameau’s cross tipped over by Ross Coombe in Ashington’s goal. Ashington responded, Michael Ndiweni pulling a 25 yard effort wide after a quick transition.

On 20 minutes a really good passage of play saw Sherwood Colliery create a great opportunity, Jamie York’s effort from 20 yards going wide of the goal. The Wood were beginning to control the game, Jacob Peace had an effort saved, before being upended on the edge of the area, The Wood’s appeals waived away. Just before half time, Bircumshaw was denied again, his effort closed down after Duhameau and Pearce created the chance.

The second half resumed with Sherwood looking the more likely to score, that man Bircumshaw in on the action again, Coombe in goal saving after Grant had fashioned the chance.

Sherwood Colliery's Man of the Match Jaz Goundry receives his award from Phil Kirkland

On 52 minutes, Craig Spooner drove a shot that was deflected wide as Ashington mounted their first attack of the half. The goal The Wood had threatened came on 55 minutes, Duhameau scoring low to Coombe’s left from 20 yards after Jamie York had managed to break forward and release the striker. Moments later, Ewan Robson had a shot well saved as The Wood continued to press. Ashington rang the changes from the bench but were struggling to create anything of real note.

Sherwood Colliery were given a golden chance on 77 minutes to double their lead, Duhameau was adjudged to have been fouled - it looked a harsh decision - but his resulting spot kick was well saved by Coombe. The save seemed to galvanise the home team and crowd but The Wood held firm, the defence strong and organised. Indeed it was not until deep into stoppage time that Ashington caused some danger, the pick of the chances late on, a late corner kick was cleared only for a cross ball back into the box that was headed wide of goal.

Manger Wayne Savage commented: “Very pleased to get the win, it’s a long trip here and it’s nice to reward the supporters that travelled. All teams like to keep a clean sheet and we looked dangerous and deserved our goal.”