Debut delight for the new Cobras number nine, as Clipstone get back to winning ways.

After back-to-back defeats, the league leaders comfortably beat Holwell Sports 3-0 on Saturday afternoon, reminding the rest of the division that they are still the team to beat.

The first forty minutes will not live long in the memory, but Clipstone took a deserved lead five minutes before the break with a strike from Tim Gregory.

After the half-time interval, the game was all one-way traffic, and it was just a case of how many Clipstone would win by.

Craig Mitchell opened his Cobras account fifty minutes into his debut, after some nice work by Josh Pickering to set him up.

Pickering capped an impressive performance with a goal of his own, twenty minutes from the end, securing the win and ensuring that Clipstone remain two points clear in UCL Division One.

Speaking after the match, assistant manager Ian Birtley was delighted with the side's performance on what he called “a very enjoyable afternoon.”

Birtley goes on to say: “We’ve bounced back, and that was key for us after Southwell. We were poor on Friday, and we have addressed that. Today I thought we were excellent, and now we go away with a bit of momentum and some confidence.”

The Cobras were determined to put the last two games behind them heading into Saturday's fixture, particularly the uncharacteristic collapse against Southwell in the league last week.

Neither side dominated in the opening exchanges with Clipstone having more of the ball but only one major chance to show for it, when Josh Pickering fired over from 5 yards out, a chance he will feel that he should’ve taken.

At the other end of the pitch, Taylor Green was forced into a great save, as he thwarted Holwell’s Brooke Sherwood from close range ten minutes before the break.

Holwell were made to rue this miss just five minutes later, as captain Tim Gregory put Clipstone in front. Eden Homer’s dangerous in-swinging corner landed with the unmarked Gregory who mishit his first attempt but made no mistake with his second.

The Cobras' keeper Green was yet again called into action with another remarkable save just before the half-time whistle – Green produced two vital saves, denying the opposition two huge opportunities that could’ve changed the whole complexion of the game.

As the second half began, Clipstone began to assert their dominance on the tie and with fifty minutes on the clock they doubled their lead.

New signing Craig Mitchell got off to the perfect start as he found the back of the net for his new side, a deep cross from Gregory was kept alive brilliantly by Pickering and the debutant was on hand to bag his first goal in Clipstone colours.

Ian Birtley was full of praise for the new signing as he lauded the experience that Mitchell brings to the side, and how he adds “a different dimension” going forward.

Clipstone continued to threaten and found their third goal after seventy minutes. Josh Pickering was yet again involved and this time he was on hand to score the goal of the afternoon.

After picking up the ball on the edge of the box, the Cobras forward curled a wonderful right-footed strike past the helpless Holwell goalkeeper.

As the hosts shifted gears in the second half, the gulf in class became more apparent and The Cobras ended up as comfortable winners in the end.

Clipstone now look ahead to Wednesday night's local derby when they host Rainworth under the lights at The Lido Ground.