Czechia delight for Taylors Trucksport

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

It was an incredible weekend for Huthwaite’s Taylor Transport Racing Team at Czechia for Round Five of the Goodyear FIA European Truck Racing Championship.

Driver Mark Taylor gained second place in the chrome championship, and brought home six trophies, and was outstanding throughout the weekend, achieving podiums with two class wins, two second in class, a third race overall and a team championship award.

Friday’s two Free Practice sessions went well, 9th and 12th fastest out of the 13 contenders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Qualifying One saw an adrenaline-fueled battle to get in the top 12, taking P11 and through to the second session. Taylor was fast, finishing P7 missing shootout by less than a second on Autodrom Most Circuit’s 2.617-mile tarmac with its 21 highly demanding corners.

Great Weekend for Taylors Trucksport Racing Team

Race One, Taylor lined up on the grid on row 4. A great start, avoiding a coming together by other trucks, and straight into P4. By lap five he was still in command in the Chrome class in top spot. Remaining until the flag came out taking a podium and 5th overall.

Race Two on second row, another phenomenal getaway. Side by side with Norbert Kiss at turn 2, Kiss taking advantage and making room for Sascha Lenz to slide through too, Taylor was into P6. Taylor was supreme leading the Chrome class. Remaining cool, calm and collected crossing the line in P7 and another well-deserved class win.

Sunday’s Qualifying Two saw Mark fastest driver in Chrome class and 6th overall, Session2 Mark tried his upmost with a P7 (P2 Chrome), missing shootout.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Race Three a row 4 start alongside Titan contender Steffi Halm, Good pace from the right-hand side saw Taylor in front of the Halm. He held onto P7 overall (P2 in Chrome) by end of lap one. Taylor fought a good race keeping Halm behind, taking the flag some two seconds ahead of her.

Race Four, was a reverse grid, Mark on the front row with Halm. As the pace truck peeled off the lights went out, Mark was off like a rocket. By the end of lap 2, Rodrigues ran Taylor out of room to take control.

Lap 4 Halm had been forced onto the gravel and now Albacete was pushing Mark. He was defending a trio of drivers that between them having 14 European titles.

On lap 7 Albacete went off opening the door for Kiss into 2nd. Jochen Hahn sliced past Taylor half a lap later. Mark now in P4 but was still holding onto P2 in Chrome. Lenz was trying the same, but Mark was having none of it. For the last 5 laps Taylor defended from Lenz to take P4 overall and another 2nd place podium spot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Stewards enquiry afterwards ruled Jochen Hahn got a 5 second penalty promoting Taylor to 3rd place overall. They took the Team championship award in the race 4 too.

Afterwards Taylor said:“what a weekend, its been fantastic but so competitive, my best weekend since starting truck racing. Six trophies, absolutely brilliant. The truck ran great with some exceptional work by the team. Now to Le Mans in a few weeks, we can’t wait.”

The penultimate round of the championship is at Le Mans Bugatti circuit in France on 28 – 29 September.