Curtis and Fleet finally get Clipstone back to winning ways

Clipstone earned their first victory since December with a 2-0 win at relegation-battling Holwell Sports on Saturday afternoon.

Late goals from Gareth Curtis and Tom Fleet clinched all three points as Clipstone reignited their playoff hopes.

In a week when they parted ways with their manager, Holwell’s misery worsened with Saturday’s defeat.

Clipstone assistant manager Ian Birtley was relieved that his side secured their first win of 2025 and hopes to build on the result. Birtley said: “We can take the confidence from today and hopefully get a bit of momentum going into some tough fixtures.

“A clean sheet today and a couple of good goals, and it could’ve been even more.

“There are lots of positives to take, but I don’t think the results have reflected some recent performances.

“We've seen some of the results today, and everyone can beat everyone in this league. We will stay switched on and train hard in the week.”

The game started poorly, reflecting both sides' lack of confidence. There were several misplaced passes and little goalmouth action.

Clipstone, however, began to find their feet and threaten through captain Tim Gregory.

The skipper had two great chances, the first of which was well-saved by Jamie Goodwin, and his second whistled past the post.

On the cusp of half-time, Clipstone’s best chance fell to centre-back Brandon Shaw, who couldn’t apply the finish from close range.

After the break, the Cobras continued to push for the opener.

Gregory had another chance, but Goodwin was again equal to his headed effort.

It was an afternoon that frustrated the Clipstone faithful as Jamie Bonsor and Mike Williams still couldn’t make the breakthrough.

A draw was becoming increasingly likely as the game edged toward its conclusion.

But in the 79th minute, Clipstone scored a valuable opening goal.

Williams and Gregory had their initial shots saved, but Curtis was on hand to poke home the rebound.

Holwell now had to step out of their defensive position to push for an equaliser, which allowed Clipstone to score their second four minutes later.

Goodwin’s miscued clearance fell straight to Gregory, who unselfishly laid the ball off to Fleet.

The forward, who had only just come on, made no mistake from the centre of the box.

From this point onward, the result was inevitable and gratefully received by the visitors.

Next for the Cobras is a trip to 15th-placed West Bridgford FC on February 15.

Ahead of the game, Birtley said: “West Bridgford is a tough place to go. They take points off teams. Nothing is a given, and we have to prepare right.”