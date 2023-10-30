Young Ravenshead cricketer Lawrence Burton shines on England duty in Dubai

A Ravenshead cricketer has returned from representing England at indoor cricket at the Junior World Series in Dubai, organised by the World Indoor Cricket Federation.

Lawrence Burton, 18 and in the sixth form at Joseph Whitaker School, Rainworth, plays the outdoor version of the game at Kirkby Portland CC.

He was selected to play for the England U17s after a series of trials last winter and had an incredible experience.

This was the first Junior World Series since 2018. Each country was represented by teams at under 13s, 15s and 17s in both boys and girls.

Lawrence Burton on England duty in Dubai.

Lawrence was the only player from Notts and was pleased to receive video messages of support from England and Notts legend Stuart Broad and current Notts and Trent Rockets star Steven Mullaney.

As expected, the England teams faced some tough opposition from the southern hemisphere nations, where this form of cricket is hugely popular.

In Lawrence’s U17 category the gold medal match was between Australia and New Zealand with the Kiwis coming out on top.

With not progressing to the final stages, England’s U17s then played in the separate Shield event where they progressed to the final and beat the host nation UAE.

This meant they were invited onto the stage at the closing ceremony to collect their medals.

The England U17 girls also won their Shield event. With the games being live streamed on YouTube and with much coverage on social media it is hoped this form of the game will grow and develop in England.

Lawrence said it had been a relentless 11 days of having to be at his peak both physically and mentally and the constant training, playing, more training, and supporting the other English teams was demanding.

“The games are fast paced with the ball always in play, so there is no room for lapses in concentration and all team members have to bat and bowl,” he said.

“I field front court leg side and have an important role in getting run outs and stopping runs being scored. I have to be very sharp in the field as I field so close to the batsman meaning I don’t have much room for error.

“Due to my performances in the group stage games I was selected to play in the semi-final and the final.”

The U17s had an experienced Aussie coach who remarked during a stint on co-commentating duties that there was nobody better in that fielding position at the tournament.

Lawrence added that it was a massive honour to wear the 'Three Lions' and the ECB logo.

He was able to meet players and coaches from the other major cricket playing nations and swap shirts and badges.

Having recently turned 18 years old, he now must compete as an adult. However, he has ambitions to be selected for the next international tournament in India in 2026.