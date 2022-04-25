Will Butler and Nick Keast get Cuckney off to a flying start on opening day of new Nottinghamshire Premier League season

Butler even picked up a hamstring injury but continued to cane the ball all over the Goosedale ground.

Assistant captain Richard Bostock said: “We never go into games with newly-promoted teams lightly.

“If we won the toss, which we did, we always intended to bat as we knew if we put pressure on the board early doors they would find it more difficult.

Will Butler - injured but hit a superb 156 not out in Cuckney's opener.

“The likes of Will Butler and Nick Keast certainly put the pressure on and built us that massive foundation.

“Will managed to injury himself during the game, but otherwise he hit it to all parts and played really well.

“He felt his hamstring when going for a single but carried on with a runner and didn't actually field for the second part of us. I think it is more precautionary rather than long term. He is away this weekend anyway so we will have to see how he is.”

Cuckney made 232-3 with Butler and Keast putting on 227 for the second wicket after Ewan Laughton had been run out for four with 28 on the board.

Dilhan Coorey claimed 3-74.

The reply saw Notts & Arnold reach 248-9 in their 50 overs, Johan Cronje with 129, Keast taking 3-28 to complete a fine day and Nathan Crookes 3-55.

There was a debut for ex-Notts bowler and new Cuckney pro Tom Barber and Bostock said: “Tom looked a little rusty to start with. From playing cricket every single day he's had probably his first winter off for a while.

“It will take him a little time to get into it and feel his way around club cricket – something he's not done in the past. He will come good in the season.”

Cuckney's new New Zealand professional Andrew Hazeldine flies in this week in time for Saturday's first away game at Clifton Village.

“We had a good game last season against Clifton at their place and will be expecting nothing short of them at their best, so we'll need to be on it,” said Bostock.

“We will probably be at full strength for the first time apart from Will Butler.”

On Sunday Cuckney then host Newton Linford from Leicester at home in the first round of the ECB National Club Championship.

Elsewhere on the opening weekend Hucknall rocked regular title-chasers Kimberley Institute with a narrow eight-run victory.

But regular title winners Cavaliers & Carrington comfortably disposed of visiting Wollaton by nine wickets.

Papplewick & Linby began with a 27-run success against Clifton Village, who host Cuckney on Saturday, Attenborough won by 72 runs at Plumtree and Radcliffe-on-Trent beat promoted Gedling & Sherwood by four wickets.