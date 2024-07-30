Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Welbeck were comfortably dispatched by 86 runs in the Nottinghamshire Premier League on Saturday by double-chasing Kimberley Institute.

The home side completed a great weekend with a four wicket win at Smethwick in the ECB National Club Championship a day later.

Choosing to bat after winning the toss, Kimberley amassed a daunting 276-5 in their 50 overs.

Opener Akhil Patel made a splendid 113 with 13 fours and three sixes and shared an opening stand of 98 with George Bacon (44), Martin Weightman 42 not out.

Akhil Patel - century for Kimberley against Welbeck on Saturday.

The visitors were always well behind the rate and were all out for 190 with 20 balls still to be bowled.

Opener Ryan Terblanche struck a fine 71 and Oliver Dyson added 33, but no one else stuck around as Alex King (3-37) and Ximus Du Plooy (3-38) tore through them.

This Saturday Welbeck face leaders Cavaliers & Carrington at home.

In Division Two Mansfield Hosiery Mills triumphed impressively in a high-scoring affair at table-topping Collingham & District.

The Millers amassed a huge 329-3 after electing to bat, Mark Smallwood hitting 107 and Charana Nanayakkara 105 not out.

Opener Kamal Manek also hit 54, as did an unbeaten Ranitha Liyanarachchi. Manek and Smallwood put on 126 for the second wicket and Nanayakkara and Liyanarachchi 127 for the fourth wicket.

It was an imposing chase and Collingham fell 43 runs short as they ended on 286-9, Umer Waheed hitting a superb 147 with 16 fours and two sixes, Burhan Alam adding 46, while Manek claimed 3-54.

Third-placed Clipstone were sunk by 100 runs at Gedling & Sherwood.

Chasing 190 they were bowled out for just 90 in 32.1 overs, A. Dal taking 3-18 in 10 overs.

Thoresby Colliery beat fellow strugglers Cavaliers & Carrington II by six wickets.

Cavs opted to bat but were bowled out for 130, Saad Ali scoring 49 and Stuart Bullen (3-17) and Greg Cheshire (3-24) claiming the bulk of the wickets. Thoresby reached 133-4 in 28.1 overs, Avindu Pathirana scoring 53 and Ban Marson 28.