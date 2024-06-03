Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Promoted Welbeck were well beaten away at Nottinghamshire Premier League leaders Cavaliers & Carrington, going down by 230 runs on Saturday.

Put into bat, Cavaliers powered to a huge total of 363-5 in their 50 overs.

Opener Viken Kedariya made 50 and there were centuries for Savin Perera and Umar Amin, both scoring 102, before Fateh Singh scored 71.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kedariya and Perera had an opening stand of 60 before Amin joined Perera for a superb stand of 200 for the second wicket.

Savin Perera - his century helped crush Welbeck on Saturday.

In reply Welbeck were all out for 133 in 38.5 overs with Josh Sanderson top-scoring with 44 and Jack Atherton adding 36.

Raheem Ahmed claimed 3-28 and Fateh Singh 3-22.

“It wasn't a good day for us,” said Welbeck captain Richard Stroh.

“Cavaliers played really well and scored a mammoth 363, though I don't think we bowled particularly well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We were just not at the races batting or bowling against a side that, in my opinion, are favourites to win the league this year. They are a really good side.

“So we go again this Saturday and hopefully get ourselves back to winning ways.”

Welbeck host Radcliffe-on-Trent on Saturday.

Cavaliers' win kept Cuckney in second place, despite their six wicket win away at Radcliffe-on-Trent.

Choosing to bat, the home side were bowled out for 200 in 47.2 overs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They struggled to recover from being 3-24, but Momin Waqar scored 73, backed by Aamir Ihsan (37) and Lewis Wales (25), Adam Tillcock taking 3-34.

Cuckney replied with 201-4 in 42.4 overs.

Nick Keast scored 30 and James Hawley 37.

But it was the unbeaten pair of Ewan Laughton (44) and William Butler (47) who got them over the line.

“We took a couple of early wickets and thought we could maybe bowl them out for a low score,” said vice captain Tom Ullyott.

“But two of their middle order lads put together an 83-run partnership that got them up to exactly 200.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We got off to a bit of a flyer with the bat, Nick Keast with a quickfire 30 before he was unfortunately out.

“We lost a couple more wickets and were pegged back, but once James Hawley had fallen, Ewan and Will got together and put on 97 for the fifth wicket to see us home comfortably with overs to spare.

“It was quite convincing in the end.”

This Saturday Cuckney are at home to Hucknall.

Before that they host Notts & Arnold Amateur on Thursday night in an NCB Premier League Twenty20 Cup clash.

In Division Two, Mansfield Hosiery Mills lost by 42 runs at Anston.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ranitha Liyanarachchi scoring 48 and taking 3-37 for Mills and Dan Harris reaching 51.

But Clipstone won by 89 runs away at Notts Unity Casuals, Chris Fletcher scoring 72 before the home side were dismissed for 71, Maaz Sheth taking 4-5 and Hemings Patel 4-21.