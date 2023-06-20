Welbeck open up gap at the top by beating nearest rivals Notts Unity Casuals

Welbeck hit 273 with Jean Du Plessis leading the way with 81, Andrew Marchant 64, Ben Bowring 42, and Taylor Wright 25; Moushin Qayyum with 3-55.

Casualswere then dismissed for 226, Muhammed Naeem scoring 76, Muhammed Asim 46, and Hassan Chaudry 27; Ashley Willis with 3-32 and Du Plessis 3-30.

Thoresby Colliery beat Cuckney seconds by two wickets to leapfrog their opponents into third place.

Cuckney posted 235-8 with Matthew Beer making 56, Will Bircumshaw 55, and David Bush 27 not out; Akash Waduwawalage claiming 3-37.

Thoresby then reached 237-8 with five balls to spare thanks to Kieran Walker (62), Adam Walters (36), Thomas Antcliffe (29) and John Skinner 28; William Ullyott taking 3-47.

Clipstone remain bottom after a five wicket home defeat by Balderton.

Clipstone made 239-8 in their 50 overs, Jurie Norval with 66, Louis Sprigg 61 not out, Chris Fletcher 30, Adam Dutton 27, and Andy Norwood 26; Daniel Pinfold taking 3-42. Balderton replied with 242-5 in 42, Shalith Fernando top scorer with 98, Steven Ryder 61 and Sunil Mehta 35 not out.

In the Bassetlaw & District League Championship, Farnsfield chalked up a big 132 run victory away at Welbeck seconds.

Farnsfield made 235-3 in their 50 overs with Toby Lambert 60 not out, Toby Dodds 38 not out, Brad Wright also making 38, Ollie Godden 35 and Freddie Skelton 33.

Welbeck slumped to 7-3 and were then skittled for 103 in just 25.4 overs with Alex West claiming 3-28.

Paul Walker top-scored for Welbeck with 38, Joe French adding 31.

Mansfield Hosiery Mills seconds lost by six wickets away at Whitwell.

Mills were bowled out for 134 in just 32 overs, Joshua Dykes with 29 of them, as Andrew Shaw tore through them with 5-25 off his eight overs.