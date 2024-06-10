Welbeck halt losing streak with welcome victory over Radcliffe-on-Trent

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Welbeck captain Richard Stroh was delighted to see a run of three straight Nottinghamshire Premier League defeats halted as they beat visitors Racliffe-on-Trent by eight wickets on Saturday.

“It was definitely time we got back to winning ways after three defeats so we were very pleased,” he said.

“The boys did that nicely on Saturday. We restricted them to 167 and then our boys knocked it off with two down.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Put into bat, Radcliffe were bowled out for 167 in 32.3 overs.

Robert French - a fine 5-49 for Welbeck.

Duncan Hilbert hit 38 for Radcliffe but they were struggling on 98-7 with only a fine 53 from Aamir Ihsan taking them to a decent total, Ihsan shining late on and keeping the strike as much as possible with a 49-run partnership with James Exley for the final wicket.

Robert French was Welbeck's star bowler with 5-49 from his 10 overs, Ashley Willis and Ywal Williams both taking two apiece.

Welbeck's reply was solid and saw them to a winning 168-2 in only 26.1 overs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Openers Jack Atherton (22) and Ben Bowring (47) gave them a first wicket stand of 67.

Then unbeaten knocks of 61 by Ruan Ternblanche and 33 from Oliver Dyson got them home, Usman Muzaffar with the two wickets to fall.

This Saturday Welbeck travel to Hucknall, whose recent good form was halted at champions Cuckney last weekend.

“It was a tough fixture for them against Cuckney,” said Stroh.

“But we are under no illusions – they are a good side who have put together a few wins over the last few weeks.