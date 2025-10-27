Trent Bridge double joy as captains sign new two-year contracts

Trent Bridge captains Joe Clarke and Haseem Hameed have both signed new two-year contracts.

Vitality Blast captain Clarke, 29, has scored almost 8,000 runs across all formats in his Notts career to date, with 45 half-centuries and 15 hundreds.

Alongside this season’s County Championship title, Clarke has also lifted the 2020 Vitality Blast and the 2022 Division Two trophy with the club.

Individually, the right-hander also won the annual Walter Lawrence Trophy in 2020 - awarded to the county cricketer with the fastest century - after an unbeaten 44-ball effort in Durham.

Haseeb Hameed lifts the County Championship Trophy with team-mates.

Clarke was bestowed his Nottinghamshire cap a year later, before his burgeoning role as a leader in the Outlaws’ squad was borne out by his inheritance of the T20 captaincy from Steven Mullaney in 2024.

“It’s a great feeling to sign a new contract and commit to staying with this club for another two years,” said Clarke.

“We’ve had an amazing season this year and some of the memories we’ve created as a group are among the best I’ve had in my career so far.”

“Trent Bridge is a really special place to play cricket, and Peter Moores is a fantastic coach to work under, so we’ve got strong foundations to build something very special now.

Nottinghamshire captain Joe Clarke with coach Peter Moores.

“I’m continuing to grow and develop as a player and as a captain all the time, and I can’t wait to keep leading the boys in the Blast as well as contributing in the Championship too.”

Head coach Peter Moores added: “Joe’s an incredibly exciting player to watch, especially in white-ball cricket, but he’s also shown real grit and determination at times too, which shows how versatile he is.

“His value to us on the field is clear to see, though off the field he’s one of the senior statesmen at the club.

“Joe’s role as a leader in our dressing room is crucial both as our T20 captain, as well as providing support for Haseeb in the Championship.

“He’s also at the forefront of our goal to build a new T20 team to be competing for honours in the future, and carry on the strong legacy we have built in this competition over the years.”

Hameed has also capped a glorious year by signing a new two-year contract to take his stay at Trent Bridge into an eighth season.

Hameed this summer became only the sixth man in history to captain Notts to the County Championship title.

He has been one of the Green and Golds’ standout stars since joining from Lancashire in November 2019, scoring over 5,000 First-Class runs at an average of 47.35, with 13 centuries.

Hameed was appointed club captain after Steven Mullaney stepped down ahead of the 2024 campaign, and he has positively thrived in the role, passing the milestone of 1,000 Championship runs in both of his seasons as skipper.

In leading from the front during Notts’ first title-winning season for 15 years, Hameed posted his most productive campaign yet, notching 1,258 runs at an average of 66.21.

Contained within those numbers were five fifties and four centuries, with Hameed twice striking a double century as he finished second in the overall Championship scoring stakes.

Hameed said: “It’s an absolute delight to sign a new contract with Nottinghamshire, which is a club that means so much to me.

“I’m so proud to captain this club, and lifting the Championship trophy in front of our members and fans this year was one of the best moments yet of my career.”

“I really enjoy working with all the coaching and support staff, and I’m delighted I’ve been able to consistently contribute towards success.

“We have a brilliant squad at the club now, which is really exciting, and so our aim is to keep building on everything that we’ve achieved this year.”

Head Coach Peter Moores added: “From the moment Hass walked through the door, it felt like a good fit between him and the club.

“His ethos of trying to constantly improve his game and, over recent seasons, his leadership as well, epitomises everything we try to do here.

“It makes him a fantastic role model for other, younger players coming through, especially with how his own game has grown over the years.

“His Championship form over recent seasons has been prolific, allowing him to lead from the front, and ensuring that we’ve often enjoyed the comfort of a good start with the bat in Championship cricket.

“At 28, Hass is a young leader, and in his prime as a player. By leading the team to the Championship this season he’s already written himself into the history books, though most excitingly, it feels like there’s still more to come.

“His ambition to achieve higher honours is as strong as ever, as is his drive to further develop his white ball skills across the formats. Personally, I’m excited to see where his game goes to over the next few seasons.”