Struggling Thoresby Colliery were beaten by nine wickets in a rain-affected Nottinghamshire Premier League Division Two game at home to Clifton Village on Saturday.

Put into bat, Thoresby made 102-7 from the 26 overs they were able to play, Lee Willis leading the way with 41 and Suman Shrestha taking 3-19 from his five overs.

More rain saw Clifton given a new Duckworth-Lewis target of 96 from 25 overs and they went on to win with ease, making 97-1 in only 14.3 overs.

Charlie Morris was 50 not out while Ross Carnelley hit 29.

Thoresby skipper Lee Willis on his way to 41. Photo by Richard Parkes.

Clipstone's game at Caythorpe was rained off as was Mansfield Hosiery Mills' trip to Gedling & Sherwood.

This Saturday Thoresby are away at leaders Collingham & District while Hosiery Mills host Clipstone.

In the Bassetlaw & District League Championship, Cuckney seconds edged a seven run win over visiting Retford in one of only two top division matches to beat the rain on a miserable day .

The game was still affected by the weather as, choosing to bat, Cuckney made 209-5 in 30 overs, Adam Burgess with 74, Richard Bostock 49 not out and Harry Bircumshaw scoring 45, Benjamin Tomlinson taking 3-45.

Retford then came so close to their revised target of 210 in 30 overs, but ended on 202-7.

Nathan Singleton (48) and Edward Howard (46) got them close with an 86-run partnership for the fifth wicket, Oliver Wilson taking 3-20 from his six overs.