Thoresby Colliery well beaten at home by Clifton Village
Put into bat, Thoresby made 102-7 from the 26 overs they were able to play, Lee Willis leading the way with 41 and Suman Shrestha taking 3-19 from his five overs.
More rain saw Clifton given a new Duckworth-Lewis target of 96 from 25 overs and they went on to win with ease, making 97-1 in only 14.3 overs.
Charlie Morris was 50 not out while Ross Carnelley hit 29.
Clipstone's game at Caythorpe was rained off as was Mansfield Hosiery Mills' trip to Gedling & Sherwood.
This Saturday Thoresby are away at leaders Collingham & District while Hosiery Mills host Clipstone.
In the Bassetlaw & District League Championship, Cuckney seconds edged a seven run win over visiting Retford in one of only two top division matches to beat the rain on a miserable day .
The game was still affected by the weather as, choosing to bat, Cuckney made 209-5 in 30 overs, Adam Burgess with 74, Richard Bostock 49 not out and Harry Bircumshaw scoring 45, Benjamin Tomlinson taking 3-45.
Retford then came so close to their revised target of 210 in 30 overs, but ended on 202-7.
Nathan Singleton (48) and Edward Howard (46) got them close with an 86-run partnership for the fifth wicket, Oliver Wilson taking 3-20 from his six overs.
Workso p won by six wickets at Kiveton Park Colliery in the only other Championship fixture to go ahead.