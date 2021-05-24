Thoresby Colliery take over at the top of the Championship table

Lewis Cameron - helped Thoresby go top.

Thoresby made 178-8 with openers Keiran Walker (50) and Lewis Cameron (49) giving them the perfect platform.

Luke Sellars took 4-39 and Elliott Hallam 3-20.

A rain-affected affair saw Thoresby restricted to 38 overs so Killamarsh were set a revised total of 193 from their 38 overs and fell short on 134-9, Azar Hussain finishing with figures of 3-22.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Previous leaders Clipstone & Bilsthorpe lost by 53 at fourth-placed Farnsfield. Asked to bat, Farnsfield made 163-3 in 30 overs in another rain-affected game, Mathew Roberts with a superb 102, backed by an unbeaten 56 from Liam Delaney, Nathan Flowers taking 3-36.

Clipstone's revised target was 196 from 30 overs, and David Willcock added 34, but they were all out for 142 in 27.5 overs.

Welbeck are fifth but lost at home in a low-scoring affair to Notts & Arnold Amateur. Notts & Arnold chose to bat but found themselves all out for just 98 in 28.2 overs, Joe Tadpatriker (3-13) and Richie Bentley (3-26) sharing six wickets.

But Welbeck then crumbled to 87 all out in 29.5 overs, Dilhan Cooray their chief tormentor with 5-13 from six deadly overs.