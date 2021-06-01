Thoresby Colliery take over as new leaders of the Championship after Clipstone & Bilsthorpe slip up

Lee Willis - 44 for Thoresby as they went top.

They leapfrogged Clipstone & Bilsthorpe, who were beaten by 19 runs by visiting Welbeck.

Thoresby made 166-7, Lee Willis top-scoring with 44 and Mark Langford taking 3-37. Will Ulyott hit 40 in reply, but Cuckney were all out for 133, Azar Hussain taking 3-28.

At Clipstone, Welbeck made 184-8, Richard Stroh starring with an unbeaten 75 and Urie Hill adding 33.

Clipstone struggled to 51-4 before a mid-innings revival saw James Hubball make 50 and Christopher Tindle 33. But Ashley Willis (3-27) and Andrew Marchant (3-19) led the way as they bowled them out for 165.

Farnsfield kept up the pressure in third place as they won by eight wickets at Ordsall Bridon. Paul Van Den Heuval (60) and Will Shaw (58) rescued Bridon from 11-3 towards their 165 all out total. Andrew Frettingham took 5-16 off 5.5 overs.

It wasn't enough as Mathew Roberts (82 not out) and Charles Wilson (40 not out) made light work off the chase, finishing 167-2.

Glapwell suffered a 25 run defeat at Notts & Arnold Amateur. Danny Bircumshaw took 3-12 as the home side were bowled out for 115.

But Glapwell never got going and were all back in the pavilion for 90 in 35,4 overs.

Elsewhere, Bawtry were eight wicket winners at Ordsall Juniors and Anston won by nine wickets in a low-scoring home clash against North Wheatley with Leverton.

In Division One, Blidworth Colliery Welfare were 24 run victors over Clumber Park. Blidworth made 197, opener Mateo Boulogne paving their way with 53. Edward Foulds (89) and Mark Dean (39) replied with an opening partnership of 72, but they fell away to 173 all out, Andrew Watson destroying them with 6-34 from eight overs.

Farnsfield II were well beaten by visiting Whitwell. Chasing 166-9, they were 87 all out to lose by 166 runs, Lewis Robinson with 4-10.