Third placed finish for Cuckney on rain-hit final weekend after derby win over Welbeck

Cuckney finished third in the Nottinghamshire Premier League after an eight wicket home local derby win over Welbeck, who finished 10th.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reigning champions Cuckney lost their title to Cavaliers & Carrington three weeks ago but at least finished on a high on a weekend when the rain put pay to much of the final day's programme.

Winning the toss and choosing to bat, Welbeck made 173-7 in 44 overs before rain interrupted proceedings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Under Duckworth-Lewis, Cuckney were then set a new target of 176 from 44 overs in reply and sped to it for the loss of only two wickets in just 16.4 overs.

Nick Keast - fine final day's innings of 81 for Cuckney.

Josh Sanderson top-scored for Welbeck with 45 runs, Hari Tadpatrikar with 31 not out and Richard Stroh with 30.

At 25-2 Welbeck had made a poor start but then Sanderson and Stroh came together for a 75-run stand to revive their innings.

Joe Worrall took 3-22 from his nine overs.

In reply, Nick Keast (81) and Tom Rowe (62) made a solid start with an opening stand of 127, Keast slamming seven fours and seven sixes and Rowe hitting nine fours and four sixes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Hawley and Nick Langford then saw them over the winning line, Oliver Dyson taking the two wickets to fall for 35 runs.

In the other games to finish, Hucknall also beat Notts & Arnold Amateur by eight wickets to end a fine season and Wollaton saw off Attenborough by the same margin.

Champions Cavaliers and runners-up Kimberley Institute saw their games rained off as their scheduled hosts, respectively Radcliffe-on-Trent and West Bridgfordians, were both relegated.

The Division Two programme was washed out with Collingham & District and Clipstone ending up as the promoted sides for next summer.