Third placed finish for Cuckney on rain-hit final weekend after derby win over Welbeck
Reigning champions Cuckney lost their title to Cavaliers & Carrington three weeks ago but at least finished on a high on a weekend when the rain put pay to much of the final day's programme.
Winning the toss and choosing to bat, Welbeck made 173-7 in 44 overs before rain interrupted proceedings.
Under Duckworth-Lewis, Cuckney were then set a new target of 176 from 44 overs in reply and sped to it for the loss of only two wickets in just 16.4 overs.
Josh Sanderson top-scored for Welbeck with 45 runs, Hari Tadpatrikar with 31 not out and Richard Stroh with 30.
At 25-2 Welbeck had made a poor start but then Sanderson and Stroh came together for a 75-run stand to revive their innings.
Joe Worrall took 3-22 from his nine overs.
In reply, Nick Keast (81) and Tom Rowe (62) made a solid start with an opening stand of 127, Keast slamming seven fours and seven sixes and Rowe hitting nine fours and four sixes.
James Hawley and Nick Langford then saw them over the winning line, Oliver Dyson taking the two wickets to fall for 35 runs.
In the other games to finish, Hucknall also beat Notts & Arnold Amateur by eight wickets to end a fine season and Wollaton saw off Attenborough by the same margin.
Champions Cavaliers and runners-up Kimberley Institute saw their games rained off as their scheduled hosts, respectively Radcliffe-on-Trent and West Bridgfordians, were both relegated.
The Division Two programme was washed out with Collingham & District and Clipstone ending up as the promoted sides for next summer.
