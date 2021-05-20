The fans watch the LV= Insurance County Championship match between Nottinghamshire and Worcestershire at Trent Bridge.

The fans are finally back at Trent Bridge

Notts CCC have finally welcomed the fans back to Trent Bridge.

By Stephen Thirkill
Thursday, 20th May 2021, 2:50 pm

They welcomed supporters back for their match with Worcestershire today . . . though it was sadly blighted by heavy rain and a day of stop start cricket.

