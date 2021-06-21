Table-top showdown defeat for Cuckney by Cavaliers & Carrington

Bilal Shafayat tries to stump Tom Ullyott.

That pushed the Cavs up to second and Cuckney are now looking to get back on track at Hucknall this Saturday as well as book a spot in the next round of the Royal London National Club Championship on Sunday.

Having lost Nicholas Keast for 0, and struggled at 88-6, skipper Richard Bostock struck 42 and Tom Ullyott 30 as Cuckney made 169-8, Shivinh Thakor with 3-25.

But, despite Keast taking 4-42, Raheem Ahmed (34) and Nayyar Abbas (54) eased Cavs to 171-6 in 46.4 overs.

“It was quite a disappointing day really,” said Bostock.

“We had a new wicket prepared and when the coin went up for the toss I think both captains were undecided as there had been a bit of rain round the day before.

“We won the toss and batted as we planned to do, hoping to put pressure on a chase. But it moved quite a bit and their overseas player spun it a long way.

“At 88-6 batting first you don't really win too many games against a top side like the Cavs unless you make a real comeback.

“We did put a bit of a fight on and got to 169, which was pretty competitive.

“But they made a really good start with their batting and it wasn't enough on the scoreboard in the end.”

Cavaliers were out to bounce back from two defeats in a row and Bostock said: “You could tell they were fired up and they had made a couple of changes. They turned up and brought an experienced side.

“We knew what to expect. They always come hard at us and we were prepared for it. The toss was a big deciding factor but they certainly outplayed us with bat and ball in the end and that was our downfall really.”

On Keast, he added: “It was moving around quite a bit and he got one that just nipped away from him. In the form he's in, a lot of batters would not have gone for it, but he got a nick behind.

“But he then got us back in the chase with the ball. He came on and asked questions and added a bit of flight to it.

“He took four quick wickets and they had a little wobble. We were on top for a period, but ultimately we were probably 30 runs short of where we wanted to be.”

Bostock said Cuckney will have full respect for Hucknall as they try to bounce back on Saturday.

“Hucknall are bottom two but they have a game or two to rearrange with games called off and we don't take anyone in this league lightly,” he said.

“At their own place Hucknall are dangerous so we will go fully prepared to try to bounce back as we did with our last defeat against Kimberley after which we went a few weeks unbeaten.

“So we will try to emulate that and go again on Saturday.”

Last Sunday's planned Derbyshire Premier Cup clash with Caythorpe was called off after a depleted Caythorpe withdrew, leaving Cuckney through on a bye.