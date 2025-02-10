Sutton star and Notts legend Tim Robinson is guest speaker for umpires

Bassetlaw Umpires Association will hold their penultimate winter meeting for this year on Saturday, 1st March (2.30pm) at Cuckney Cricket Centre where guest speaker will be former Nottinghamshire captain and England opener Tim Robinson.

Robinson was born in Sutton-in-Ashfield and in only his second match for England he made a match-winning 160 at Delhi against India.

All in all he played 29 matches for England, which included four centuries.

Robinson captained Notts for seven seasons and scored a mammoth 27,571 runs in a brilliant career which included 63 first class centuries and 141 scores of 50+.

Tim Robinson - guest speaker for Bassetlaw Umpires.

He was a Wisden Cricketer of the year in1986 and averaged 42.15 for Notts. and 36.38 for England. His highest score was 175.

Without doubt he will go down in history as one of Nottinghamshire's greatest players.

Upon retirement from playing Robinson became a first class umpire and is now an inspector for umpires with the ECB.

His introduction to the game came as a 14-year-old with Teversal in the top section of the Bassetlaw & District League.